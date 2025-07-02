First Bank & Trust Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,055 shares during the quarter. Daktronics accounts for about 1.7% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Bank & Trust owned about 1.42% of Daktronics worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Daktronics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $744.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $14,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,973,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,106,625.10. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,446 shares in the company, valued at $499,629. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

