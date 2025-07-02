Best Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – June 29th

NVIDIA, Applied Industrial Technologies, Teradyne, TechnipFMC, and Zebra Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies. They encompass firms developing hardware (like industrial robots and robotic arms), software (including AI and control platforms) and related sensors or components. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics-driven industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. 258,593,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,195,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.08. 6,331,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.81. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $282.98.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.95.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,381,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,335. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.26. 893,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,073. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.62.

