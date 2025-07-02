Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Southern by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after buying an additional 3,307,527 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 11,230.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 562.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Stock Up 0.4%

Southern stock opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.