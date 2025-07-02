New South Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,472 shares during the period. Avantor makes up about 1.4% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $28,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Avantor by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,091,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.