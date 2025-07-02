First Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $308.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.