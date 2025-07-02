DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,547 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group accounts for about 1.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $35,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 1,218,901 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,627 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,658,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,391 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,313,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

Shares of DBRG opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

