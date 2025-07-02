Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Issues Earnings Results

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 54.20 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Polar Capital Trading Down 0.2%

POLR opened at GBX 476.50 ($6.55) on Wednesday. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 340.50 ($4.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 615 ($8.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 423.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 447.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Win Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.99), for a total value of £36,300 ($49,883.19). Insiders own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.