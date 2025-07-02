Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Lifted by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $311.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $143.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

