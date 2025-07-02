BCO Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BCO Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCO Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

