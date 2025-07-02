FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

