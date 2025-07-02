New South Capital Management Inc. Has $50.88 Million Stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,521 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 2.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield worth $50,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Brookfield by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Brookfield by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BN opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. Brookfield Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

