FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 2.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 724.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 206.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9834 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

