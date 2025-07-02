FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of SAP by 34.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 131,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after buying an additional 61,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

SAP Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $369.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $194.93 and a 1 year high of $311.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

