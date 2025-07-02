Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Boosted by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Carrier Global stock opened at $74.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

