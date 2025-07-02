Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,671 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $54,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

