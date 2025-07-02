First Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,352,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $5,730.73 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,799.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,324.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,961.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

