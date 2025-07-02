Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for MSI Q4 Earnings

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Motorola Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $13.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q1 2027 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

NYSE MSI opened at $425.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $417.72 and its 200 day moving average is $434.76. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $384.51 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 25,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,079,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $472,522,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 404,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,983,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

