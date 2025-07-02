Reliant Wealth Planning Sells 786 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reliant Wealth Planning reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $569.15. The company has a market cap of $697.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

