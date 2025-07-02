Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 1,534.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 140,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Buenaventura Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Buenaventura Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Buenaventura Mining’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Buenaventura Mining

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.