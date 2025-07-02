Wedbush Has Positive Outlook for Geo Group FY2026 Earnings

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Geo Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

GEO stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Geo Group has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 129.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Geo Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Geo Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geo Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geo Group by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

