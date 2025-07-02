Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST opened at $985.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,004.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.09. The company has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,380. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,171.50. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,547 shares of company stock worth $9,496,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,034.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.