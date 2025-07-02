Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1,512.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $277.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.