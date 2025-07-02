Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 23,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 256,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock worth $30,529,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

GOOG stock opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

