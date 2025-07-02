Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3231 per share on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 4.2% increase from Agri Bank China’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Agri Bank China Stock Up 0.2%

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Agri Bank China has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.68 billion for the quarter. Agri Bank China had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.46%.

About Agri Bank China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

