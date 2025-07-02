Analysts Issue Forecasts for CorMedix FY2027 Earnings

CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CorMedix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CorMedix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CorMedix’s FY2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CorMedix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

NASDAQ CRMD opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $799.60 million, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.58.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. CorMedix had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorMedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CorMedix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CorMedix by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

