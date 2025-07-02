Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:ACV opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

