Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Active Energy Group Stock Down 18.7%

LON AEG opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Active Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £494,235.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

