Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.

Indra Sistemas Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ISMAY opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Indra Sistemas has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Indra Sistemas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

