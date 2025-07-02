Mather Group LLC. Grows Stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $396.38 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.08 and a 200 day moving average of $375.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.