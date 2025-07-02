Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CROX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.13.

CROX opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37. Crocs has a 12 month low of $86.11 and a 12 month high of $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $937.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.07 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $352,769.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,554.45. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10,520.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $62,221,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Crocs by 180.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after buying an additional 566,847 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 30,778.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 456,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,055,000 after purchasing an additional 455,515 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

