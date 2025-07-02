Compound Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Compound Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Corpay comprises approximately 3.7% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corpay by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Corpay by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Corpay by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.86.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $339.18 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.87 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.93 and its 200 day moving average is $342.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

