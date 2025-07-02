Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.

Jabil stock opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $219.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.17, for a total value of $2,826,704.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,283.76. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,628.03. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,431 shares of company stock valued at $56,239,809. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

