Compound Global Advisors LLC Sells 16,900 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Compound Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up about 3.1% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $2,847,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,085,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 808.9% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

