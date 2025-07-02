Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.5%

BAP stock opened at $222.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.87%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

