Compound Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 592,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,637,052. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,488 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,594. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.