WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

