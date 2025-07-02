Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,174 shares during the period. Lucid Group makes up approximately 0.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 275.73% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lucid Group from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

