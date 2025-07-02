William Blair Initiates Coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Stock analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNTH. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $577.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 1,544.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.