3,766 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Acquired by McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 44,140 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDEN stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.