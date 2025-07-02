Comparing High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of High Tide shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and High Tide”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $10,000.00 1,814.93 -$2.42 million ($0.05) -4.60 High Tide $381.22 million 0.49 -$3.19 million ($0.08) -28.75

Guided Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guided Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -197.32% High Tide -1.71% -6.45% -3.93%

Risk & Volatility

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 High Tide 0 0 2 1 3.33

High Tide has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.52%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats High Tide on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories. Further, it sells its products through online sales via e-commerce platform. The company offers its products under the Daily High Club, DankStop, FABCBD, GC, Nuleaf, Smoke Cartel, and Blessed CBD brands. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

