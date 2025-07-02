Analyzing United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Dominion Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of United Dominion Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.54 billion 7.81 $163.29 million $1.09 103.52 United Dominion Realty Trust $1.67 billion 8.10 $89.58 million $0.35 116.80

This table compares Camden Property Trust and United Dominion Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Camden Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Dominion Realty Trust. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Dominion Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Camden Property Trust and United Dominion Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 1 10 7 0 2.33 United Dominion Realty Trust 1 9 7 0 2.35

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $129.39, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. United Dominion Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than United Dominion Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and United Dominion Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 7.62% 2.47% 1.32% United Dominion Realty Trust 7.33% 3.73% 1.18%

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Dominion Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Camden Property Trust pays out 385.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Dominion Realty Trust pays out 491.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and United Dominion Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. United Dominion Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

United Dominion Realty Trust beats Camden Property Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

