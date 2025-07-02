Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $389.89 Million Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,338,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961,488 shares during the period. KANZHUN comprises approximately 11.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 5.23% of KANZHUN worth $389,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in KANZHUN by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,033 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 598,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KANZHUN by 2,547.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,313,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,860,000 after buying an additional 5,112,824 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in KANZHUN by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,755,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after buying an additional 1,190,698 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.41.

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

