CIBRA Capital Ltd Has $29.65 Million Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CIBRA Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 316.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,750 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for about 10.1% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CIBRA Capital Ltd’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

