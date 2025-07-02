Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $528,000.

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF Stock Performance

KALL stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (KALL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese stocks. The fund includes A- and B-shares, as well as Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong (H-shares, Red chips, and P-chips).

