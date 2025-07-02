Compound Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,500 Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Newmont accounts for about 2.4% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 84.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $60.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

