Compound Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,880 Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Aercap comprises approximately 1.7% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at $218,517,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aercap by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,105,000 after purchasing an additional 875,950 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,398,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,789,000 after purchasing an additional 759,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aercap by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,871,000 after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aercap by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,687,000 after acquiring an additional 664,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aercap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Aercap to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

