Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in CSX by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 544.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus set a $32.00 target price on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

