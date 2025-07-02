3,800 Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Compound Global Advisors LLC

Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.