CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $177.53 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

