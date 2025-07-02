Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Aviva PLC raised its position in Prologis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. CJS Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

